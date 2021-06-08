Jesse Tyler Ferguson Got A 'bit Of Skin Cancer' Removed, Says 'I’m Gonna Be Just Fine'

Modern Family fame Jesse Tyler Ferguson, recently took to his social media space to share his health update online amongst his fans. The latest post encourages his followers to book a routine doctor’s appointment for themselves. Jesse Tyler candidly spoke about his health and revealed that his dermatologist found a ‘bit of skin cancer’ on his body during a recent routine check-up.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s health update

Talking about skin cancer, the 45-year-old star spread awareness on why it’s important to have one-self routinely checked and prioritize well-being. While doing so, Jesse also urged people to wear sunscreen whenever they walk outside. On Monday, June 7, Jesse shared the concerning news and assured his fans that he is doing well. The actor stated,

Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me. I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor flooded his comment section with concern and support for the star. Jesse’s husband, Justin Mikita said, “Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!”. A fan wrote, “OMG same for me today!! All good. But yes, wear your sunscreen!!”, others expressed that they are glad that the actor is doing fine. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This post comes days after the actor shared how much he misses his son, Beckett whenever he is out working. Jesse posted a photo of his 11-month-old toddler talking to him via video call. Although he loves to work, the actor said it’s very difficult for him to stay away from his family. He enunciated, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to get back to work and do what I love doing but it’s already hard to leave these two behind. Thank God for FaceTime. Can someone tell me that this gets easier!? (And thank you @mandychengdesign for this amazing photo!)”.

