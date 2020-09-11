Jessica Alba Breaks Into Tears After Realising Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her

Jessica Alba recently took to Instagram to share an emotional moment of a happy realisation. The actor posted a picture of her crying as her 12-year old daughter is seen giving her a hug. In the second picture, Jessica Alba stood next to her daughter with both their backs facing each other. The actor mentioned the reason behind her emotional breakdown.

Talking about why she broke down, the actor wrote, “The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©”. Jessica Alba’s fans were in complete awe after seeing the pictures and also sent her wishes to be happy always. Patty Rodriguez commented, "ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ Life goes by so fast. Wish they always stayed our little babies forever. The giggles. The silly jokes. The kisses". Take a look at Jessica Alba’s Instagram post.

Jessica Alba and Warren talk about their goals for their kids

Jessica Alba and her husband Warren welcomed Honor in June 2008. The duo also has a daughter Haven Garner and son Hayes Alba together. The duo tied the knot in 2008. In the summer issue of Reveal magazine, Jessica and Warren talked about the goals they have for their kids.

Warren said that one thing that he and Jessica are 100 per cent aligned on is that they are not raising anyone but their own kids. He added that if their kids get out of line, they are not going to stand for it. Jessica Alba and Warren mentioned that they have tried to maintain the values their parents taught them.

Jessica Alba added that she doesn’t shy away from setting certain boundaries and routines for her kids. She added that her kids have to make their beds, set the table and clear the table. Jessica Alba also mentioned that her kids participate in taking care of the home and themselves.

Furthermore, Jessica Alba mentioned that she didn’t realise how easy it was with one kid, because it was blissful going from no kid to having a kid. She added that when a person goes from having two kids, it makes the person realise that there would be no time for oneself. Jessica added this was when she and Warren decided to carve out time for date nights and plan time to see friends.

