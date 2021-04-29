Jessica Alba Gives Peek Into Her Birthday Celebrations; Says, 'This Is 40'

Jessica Alba ringed in her big 40 on April 28, 2021, and took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the celebrations. The video featured a peek into the décor, guests and what she wore and other details. Read along and have a look at the video and what Alba had to say with it.

Jessica Alba gives peek into her 40th birthday celebrations

The celebrations were kept simple and close-knit as seen in the Instagram Reels that Jessica shared on her feed. There were banners that read "Happy Birthday" with bunches of rose gold and white balloons kept around the venue. The actor entered the place with all the guests that were invited, everyone was wearing masks making sure that they followed COVID-19 protocol.

The actor wore a mint green sweatshirt over a flowy satin skirt and added a couple of gold necklaces for an accessory. Her hair was styled to one side and she finished her outfit with a pair of white boots. During her birthday toast, Jessica was seen sporting a birthday hat and also gave a glimpse of the menu, which included Sushi and baked goods like fancy bread, tea cakes and more. At the end of the video, she was seen blowing the candles on a platter of birthday cupcakes and then cutting them.

The video that had Anne Marie’s song It’s My Birthday as the background had a simple caption, which read, “#Thisis40”. The post has been liked by as many as 256k people since the actor shared it on her Instagram feed, The comments under the post are flooded with love for the actor from her friends, who have showered her with best wishes, love and happy emojis. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Jessica Alba shares a family picture on her birthday

The birthday girl took to her Instagram feed a while after sharing her birthday post to share a picture with her family. The photo featured Jessica and Cash Warren with their daughter Honor and Haven, as well as their toddler son Hayes. The five had wide smiles as they posed for the camera and Jessica wrote with it, “My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you”.

Promo Image Source: Jessica Alba’s Instagram

