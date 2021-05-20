Jessica Alba On Daughter Walking In On Her Intimate Moment With Hubby: "It Was The Worst"

Fantastic Four fame Jessica Alba recently shared an embarrassing encounter with her youngest daughter Haven. Recalling the awkward moment on Alba’s YouTube show, Getting Honest, Alba said that she sobbed when her daughter accidentally walked in on the actor sharing an intimate moment with husband Cash Warren. In the clip, Warren adds, “It was the worst. We like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her”.

Jessica Alba's embarrassing encounter with daughter Haven

Soon after Alba’s laughter turned to tears and she reached out to her sister-in-law for help. Jessica Alba asked for her advice on dealing with the uncomfortable situation and making a conversation with her daughter, who is now nine. Alba explained, “I called Koa. She’s so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul”.

The couple ended up sitting Haven down to discuss the incident. At that point, they discovered that she has already shared the incident with her Aunt Koa. Warren said, “I remember thinking, ‘We just have to own this one. We can’t pretend it didn’t happen”. Alba quickly recalled, “I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone.”

In the end, the elite couple laughed at the embarrassing moment with Warren continuing, “I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking.’ Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

Alba met husband Cash, the son of actor Michael Warren, on the sets of Fantastic Four back in the year 2004. The paired tied the knots with each other in May 2008. The couple share three children together, daughter Honor born in June 2008, Haven born in 2011, and son Hayes born in 2017. On the professional front, Jessica Alba was last seen in the 2019 American crime thriller, Killers Anonymous. Helmed by Martin Owen, the movie also starred, Tommy Flanagan, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Michael Socha, amongst others in pivotal roles.

(Image: Jessica Alba's Instagram)

