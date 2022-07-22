Jessica Alba Reveals Going To Therapy With Daughters To Improve Communication; 'I'm Not..'

Veteran actor Jessica Alba recently opened up about seeking therapy with her two daughters Honor and Haven, revealing how it made a positive impact on their relationship. Alba revealed that puberty is the time when her children 'started to shut down' and dodge communication. The actor added that she always strived for keeping a line of communication with her kids, with their therapist helping 'create a safe space' for candid conversations.

Jessica Alba reveals going to therapy with both daughters to improve communication

In her cover interview for Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the Dark Angel star mentioned that while Honor had earlier gone to therapy with her, Haven is the latest to join their session.

She explained, "I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," and continued, "That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.'"

Alba then lauded their therapist for 'being really objective' and pointing out the pitfalls in one's parenting. Recalling a conversation with her daughters, Alba said, "I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes.' "

She also revealed discussing with the little ones how they should be treated, what boundaries the actor should have as a parent that doesn't encroach on their dignity and more. For the unversed, Alba and her husband, Cash Warren share three children - daughters Honor and Haven as well as 4-year-old son Hayes.

