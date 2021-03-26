Jessica Alba Talks About Reasons She Quit Acting When She Was At The 'top' Of Her Career

Jessica Alba recently talked about her decision to take a back seat from acting after giving birth to her first child. She opened up about how becoming a mother in the year 2008 to her daughter, Honor has changed how she viewed her health and her acting career. She said her mother had cancer at a very young age and that many women in her family have passed from "various different cancers and none of them is genetic". She added that she has grown up with chronic illness.

Jessica Alba: "It's really hard to be happy when you don't have your health"

Speaking more about it in an interview with Romper, the successful entrepreneur revealed that she had five surgeries before she was 11 years old. She continued that she had "chronic allergies and was hospitalized a lot of times" as a child. The 39-year-old added that thinking about such moments, she wishes to "live and thrive and spend as much time with the little person that she’s bringing into the world as possible and stay". She believes her health matters as she wants the "little person" (her daughter) to be healthy. She stated that it’s "really hard to be happy" when one doesn’t have their health.

Jessica revealed that focusing on her health and being a mother was the reason she decided to step away from her acting career. She revealed that it really motivated her. She stated that her motivation was not like, “Am I ever going to get hired again?”. She frankly added that she was "at the top of her career". It was after Honor’s birth in the year 2008 when Jessica realized that she couldn’t go back to what she was doing before and "be authentic". She said that "she didn’t care about it anymore the same way" and that "it was something bigger".

She continued that she felt like if she was going to get the platform, what could she do with it that could also be "meaningful" and "make a difference". She said that reality felt so real to her when she became a mom for the first time. Jessica Alba's family also includes daughter, Haven, (9), and son, Hayes, (3) with hubby, Cash Warren. Jessica is popular for her roles in TV series such as Flipper and Dark Angel. The list of popular Jessica Alba's movies includes Sin City, Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Into the Blue and many more.

Image credits: Jessica Alba instagram