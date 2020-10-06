Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth's Response After Jessica Alba's Revelation About '90210'

A few days ago, Jessica Alba featured on the YouTube series Hot Ones. During the episode, the actor revealed that she had a negative experience while she was on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. Jessica Alba, who featured as a guest star in two episodes of the show, claimed that she was told not to make eye contact with the main cast of the show.

This shocking revelation seems to have upset Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. In their latest podcast, 9021OMG, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth revealed that they had no idea how the guest stars were treated on the show. Both Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth wondered whether the producers shared around a “cool memo” without telling the main cast.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth respond to Jessica Alba's revelations

Also Read | Jessica Alba's Birthday: Fun Videos Of The 'Fantastic Four' Actor To Watch

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth claimed that they had no idea that Jessica Alba was ordered to not make eye contact on the set. The two Beverly Hills, 90210 actors revealed that they thought the guest stars did not like them. Even though they were nice to the guest stars, they never made eye contact. Spelling stated that she only learnt about this problem now, after Jessica Alba's recent confession.

Also Read | Jessica Alba Breaks Into Tears After Realising Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth then started praising Jessica Alba, who featured on two episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210. Jennie stated that she only had vague memories of working with Jessica Alba, but from what she remembered, Jessica was super talented and sweet. Garth added that she was not surprised by Jessica Alba's rise to fame and success.

Tori Spelling then chimed in and talked about how horrified she was after seeing Jessica Alba's Hot Ones clip. Tori then jokingly added that she loved Alba's baby wipes, so she was very upset when she heard how Alba was treated on the sets of Beverly Hills, 90210. The two actors also believed that this memo was passed around by Fox producers without their knowledge.

Also Read | 'Dear Eleanor' Cast: Liana Liberato as Eleanor, Isabelle Fuhrman As Maxine & Others

During the Hot Ones interview, Jessica Alba claimed that doing any scene in Beverly Hills, 90210 was very awkward for her, as she was told not to make eye contact with the main cast. Alba further mentioned that she would have been thrown out of the set if she broke the eye contact rule. This video then went viral and many fans of the show were upset by the ill-treatment faced by guest stars.

Also Read | On Jessica Alba's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Best Romantic-comedy Films

[image source: Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Jessica Alba Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.