Jessica Biel Opens Up About Having A 'secret COVID Baby', Being A Mother Of Two And More

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed their second son in July 2020. The news about Jessica Biel's pregnancy was not public knowledge because the lockdown soon happened and she moved in with her parents. Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake confirmed the news that he is indeed a father once again, to a baby boy. Now, Jessica Biel opens up about her pregnancy during the lockdown and being a mother of two kids.

Jessica Biel opens up about baby number two

In her interview with Dax Shephard, on his podcast Armchair Expert, Jessica Biel opened up about the birth of her second son during the lockdown, and her journey so far as a mom of two young kids. She also mentioned that her family dynamic has changed since they became four from three. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents to six-year-old boy Silas and the 11-month-old Phineas.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby", said Jessica. She mentioned that she did not intend to keep her pregnancy a secret, but it just happened that way because of the pandemic lockdown. Jessica further added that she had moved to stay with her family in Montana and because of the lockdown, she never left.

Jessica also recalled that she was nervous about her pregnancy because of the change in the hospital rules following the pandemic guidelines. She said that she was scared that she would have to be there alone, without Justin. But thankfully, Justin was allowed to be present in the hospital during the birth of their second son Phineas.

Jessica Biel on handling two children

Speaking about her experience as a mother of two, Jessica confessed that it is "super hard" to maintain a balance of everything. She had once heard someone say 'Two is like having a thousand' and now she feels exactly the same way. Mentioning how her son Silas is adjusting to his new role as an elder brother, Jessica recalled that her conversations with the toddler are "so cool". He says "the funniest stuff" and that he is "sensitive and tender" as well. She called Phineas "cute as hell".

Star kids often follow in their parents' footsteps and venture into acting. Jessica said that she will not force her children to go into acting. She would support them in whatever career their like, even if they chose to be a musician or an actor.

