Jessica Biel Reveals Her Son's Hilarious Response To Justin Timberlake’s Music

Jessica Biel reveals Silas’ response to Justin Timberlake’s music

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica Biel revealed that her son Silas recognizes the voice of Justin Timberlake in the movie Trolls and other music videos but his response is very normal. She said, “Whenever he hears his daddy's song, he'll go, 'Oh yeah, that's Dad’, like no big deal, you know whatever”. Jessica Biel also revealed how Silas feels about watching the animated children’s show called Pete the Cat that features Jessica in a voiceover role. She said, “The funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show. He will not watch the show, and yet he says, 'Hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show’." Check out the video below.

Later on, in the episode, Jessica also discussed Silas’ relationship with baby brother Phineas. When Jimmy Fallon asked if they both are loving each other, Jessica Biel responded and said, "I think they are. I really do, and I really was worried. You just never know what's going to happen and how your older one is going to feel about the little one. And man, they just think each other are so funny and it's so amazing to watch, it's so cute."

Jessica Biel even made similar comments about the relationship of their sons in The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. She said that it is so cute to see them as they both think the other one is hilarious. She added that Silas is a performer, he wants to make jokes and get all the attention whereas Phin only has eyes for him. More to the point, she said that everything that Silas does is hilarious and then anything Phin does is also hilarious, so they just laugh at each other all day long.

