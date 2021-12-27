Jessica Biel Shares Candid Photo With Husband Justin Timberlake & Kids On Christmas; See

Many celebrities have been sharing snaps of Christmas celebrations with their families and wishing their fans'.The entire world is in a festive mood with their loved ones, and it was indeed a family-centric Christmas for The illusionist actress Jessica Biel, who recently took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet family photo with her fans' giving a glimpse of her Christmas holiday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Valentine's day actress shared a glimpse of her holiday with Justin Timberlake and her sons Silas and Phineas. Both the pictures captured the family from the back to maintain the children’s privacy. Jessica captioned the picture as "Thankful for my guys," wishing her fans and followers on Christmas she continued "Merry Christmas everybody!!". In the rare snaps of the family, the four of them can be seen taking a walk around their house with Biel carrying their youngest son Phineas in her arms, Phineas is just 16 months old.

Fans' reacted to the pictures and flooded the comments section with comments like "Merry Christmas! Keep producing great shows! You rock!!! ", some users also complimented her adorable family and wrote "Merry Christmas Jessica to you and your beautiful family", while the rest of the users simply wished Jessica Merry Christmas.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kids

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are married to each other for 9 years now and the couple welcomed their first child Silas in April 2015 and second child Phineas in September 2019.

The couple has been quite protective about the privacy of their kids as the I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry actress keeps sharing photos of her family, but it's very rare for the power couple to share snaps of their children.

The couple quietly welcomed their second child amidst the pandemic in 2020 and they were blessed with a baby boy named Silas, who is 6 years old. A few days back on fathers day Justin Timberlake shared a rare snap of him playing video games with his sons' wishing all the dads happy fathers day. Timberlake is seen spending time with his kids and embracing fatherhood.

IMAGE:JESSICA BIEL/INSTAGRAM/AP