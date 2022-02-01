Jessica Biel Wishes Husband Justin Timberlake On 41st B'day With Sweet Throwback Pic; See

Actress Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake are the most loved couple in the industry. The two never fail to amaze their fans with their photos, giving some major couple goals. As her husband Justin Timberlake turns a year older, Jessica took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture. The Total Recall actress also penned a heartwarming wish for her husband.

Jessica Biel's sweet birthday post for husband Justin Timberlake

On Monday, actress Jessica Biel took to Instagram to wish her husband Justin Timberlake for his 41st birthday. The I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry actress shared a photo of the two lovebirds standing on a beach in throwback 1980s ensembles. The two were donned in funky multi-coloured attires where Justin wore a breezy shirt that had swans printed all over, whereas, The Illusionist actress opted for a pink and black monokini underneath a black mesh bralette and mesh spandex shorts. She accessorized herself with a pink visor over purple and blue bandanas. She also wore large multicoloured earrings in a mostly finished circle. Both the husband-wife duo completed their look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the photo Jessia captioned it as "Happy birthday, 80s baby ( green coloured heart emoticon)."

Here take a look at Jessica's recent post-

Fans were all praises for the couple and they flooded the comments section with comments like "Congratulations To her husband Jessica Justin Timberlake he is the cutest guy."One of the users also commented- "Pleased to know Belle and JT have the same taste in bday theme @leenarao @alisongn @jillkfreedman."Another user wrote "Glad to see you’re celebrating & having fun. HBD J." While the rest of the users poured birthday wishes for the Friends with Benefits actor.

More about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

For the unversed, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are married to each other for 9 years now and the couple welcomed their first child Silas in April 2015 and their second child Phineas in September 2019. The couple quietly welcomed their second child amidst the pandemic in 2020, he is apparently 6 years old. However, the power couple had a short break up in 2011. After which they reunited months later before getting engaged in December of that year.

Image: Instagram@jessicabiel