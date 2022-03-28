Jessica Chastain Calls Out Anti-LGBTQ Legislation, Highlights Trans Rights In Oscar Speech

After winning hearts with her ace acting skills, Jessica Chastain finally took home her first-ever Oscar Award for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in the biopic The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. Chastain did complete justice to the role and received lots of praise for her work. While the actor looked unrecognisable in the film as Tammy Faye, she recently channelled her character and highlighted the current crisis of violence and legislation against the LGBTQ+ community in her award acceptance speech.

Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her latest outing The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. The actor accepted the award from Anthony Hopkins and received a standing ovation from the audience. In the award acceptance speech, the actor thanked the Academy, her supporters and the cast and crew of the film. She also gave a shoutout to her fellow nominees, which included Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and more, and mentioned how she was honoured to be in the same conversation as them.

Jessica Chastain speaks up for the LGBTQ+ community

After thanking everyone, Jessica Chastain used the stage to highlight the crisis of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. The actor said, "We are coming out of some difficult times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation."

She continued, "Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. It has touched many families; it has touched mine. And especially members of the LGBTQ community, who oftentimes feel out of place with their peers."

Chastain further called out the legislation against the community and drew attention to the "discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dicing us," and "the violence and hate crimes perpetrated on innocent civilians all over the world."

Jessica Chastain then remembered Tammy Faye Bakker, the role she played in the film, who was an American televangelist, known for advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. She revealed how she is inspired by Bakker's compassion and said, "I'm inspired by her radical acts of love". "I'm inspired by her compassion and I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward," Chastain added.

