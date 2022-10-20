Jessica Chastain Talks About Amplifying 'women-led Revolution' In Iran; 'I Send Them...'

Jessica Chastain recently spoke about the ongoing protests in Iran, where many anti-hijab protestors have come out against the country's regime following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor stressed the need to support the 'women-led revolution', calling the state of affairs in Iran 'heartbreaking'.

Jessica mentioned that she has 'such belief' in the protestors, who are doing 'incredible' things in the face of the oppressive regime. The actor had earlier penned a long thread on social media detailing what was happening in Iran, where the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was allegedly murdered by the morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.

Jessica Chastain talks about amplifying the 'women-led revolution' in Iran

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jessica said, "It's really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone's struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what's happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I'm following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart's with those girls."

Further talking about the 'women-led revolution', the actor said that she's sending all the 'strength, love and support' to the protestors in the cause they're fighting for.

In September, Chastain had taken to social media and shared the timeline of events that led to the major protests. "Dozens of these protesters have been killed. In an attempt to quiet the noise, journalists on the ground have been arrested, and the Islamic Public of Iran has shut down the internet. But the people of Iran will not be silenced," she mentioned.

#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly.



Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. pic.twitter.com/8OEsuLILeI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

