Jessica Chastain To Receive The Tribute Actor Award At Toronto Film Festival 2021

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor Jessica Chastain will receive the Tribute Actor Award at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The actor's several films have been screened at TIFF earlier, and this time her film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye will also be premiered at the festival. Earlier, in 2020, British actor Kate Winslet received the Tribute Actor Award.

Jessica Chastain to receive the Tribute Actor Award

As per a recent report by Variety, Jessica Chain will be awarded the Tribute Actor Award at TIFF 2021. In their latest statement, Tiff announced the same and the reason behind choosing Jessica. The executive director and co-head of Toronto Film Festival 2021, Joana Vicente, addressed Jessica's extraordinary roles and said she has brought to life several strong and inspiring roles for women from films, which have been screened at TIFF, including The Debt, Take Shelter, Crimson Peak, The Martian, and Molly's Game. Vicente also added Jessica Chastain's upcoming film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye to the list and addressed her as one of the most respected actors of her generation. She also added how her portrayal of Tammy Fay Bakker in the upcoming film reflects her exceptional talent and onscreen presence.

Details about The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

The upcoming film The Eyes Of Tammy Fay revolves around the late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Tammy Faye Bakker co-founded the world's largest religious broadcasting network with her then-husband Jim Bakker. The couple, who came from a humble background, rose to fame with their television network. They also built a Christian themed park name Heritage USA in 1978. However, they were soon followed by some rivals, financial problems and scandals, which led to the fall of their company. Jim Bakker was convicted and sentenced to prison in 1989. The couple parted their ways in 1992 when Jim Bakker was still in jail.

Jessica Chastain will portray the lead role of Tammy Faye Bakker in the upcoming film. Apart from her business with her husband, Tammy Faye Bakker was also known for her extraordinary eyelashes. She was also known for her singing. She died in 2007 due to colon cancer. The film is based on Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato's book of the same name. The film also cast Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker. The film is set to release on September 17 in the US.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.