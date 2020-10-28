Jessica Hart Gets Engaged To Her Longtime BF James Kirkham In Private Ceremony; See Pics

Australian model and mom-to-be Jessica Hart recently confirmed that she got engaged to her longtime partner NASCAR driver, James Kirkham. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessica Hart shared a few pictures from the ceremony, which features the model posing with her fiancé as they are surrounded by their family and friends. Another picture features the couple locking lips. Take a look at Jessica Hart’s pictures from her engagement ceremony.

Jessica Hart and James Kirkham's pictures

In her caption, Jessica mentioned that her ‘beautiful sister’, Ashely Hart threw a baby shower for the star on the weekend and her 'best friend, baby, daddy and the equally beautiful' James Kirkham joined the event and proposed to her in front of all her friends. She further wrote, ‘It was so special! We’re on cloud 9 over here. I was really blown away and super surprised. I had NO idea. Thank you to all of you that were there and made it so special. I love you all ❤️ (I said YES)’.

Fans react:

Soon after Jessica Hart shared the pictures from the engagement ceremony on her social media, fans congratulated her and wished her a ‘wonderful life ahead’. More so, some fans also enquired Jessica about her baby’s due date. Take a look at how fans reacted to Jessica’s pictures from the ceremony.

NASCAR is the best husband, I wonder when is the baby due? https://t.co/yC1A16oZqy — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 28, 2020

Is Jessica Hart engaged? Her rep wouldn't comment, but she's got a big rock on her finger... — OK! Magazine (@OKmagAustralia) July 30, 2013

OMG, I am so happpy for her. Wedding news makes me so emotional, Did you see her pictures from the ring ceremony? She look splendid and her fiance too is so good looking. I wish the couple the very best going forward. God Bless us all. Take care and star safe https://t.co/Pk8ZoD0Xgd — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 28, 2020

Jessica is reportedly 39 weeks pregnant with her first child and is expected to give birth any day now. Jessica and James announced last month they were expecting their first child together. Jessica lived in New York City for 15 years before moving to the west coast in February after she bought a house with James. Originally from Sydney, Jessica has walked for Victoria's Secret, appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

