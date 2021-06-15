Jessica Henwick To Star Opposite Daniel Craig In Mystery Flick 'Knives Out 2'

Jessica Henwick recently landed a prominent role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, according to Deadline. In Feb 2020, the film's distributor, Lionsgate, had announced that the mystery film will have a sequel, Knives Out 2. Jessica Henwick will start shooting along with Daniel Craig by the end of June 2021. While Daniel Craig will reprise his role of Benoit Blanc, Knives Out 2 cast ensemble also stars Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton.

Earlier in March, Deadline had reported that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two instalments, a historic deal for streamers. Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson are again producing the film, with Rian Johnson returning to write and direct Knives Out 2. Knives Out 2 release date and plot details are still unknown.

The outlet reported that this time, Daniel Craig will be seen returning to solve another mystery involving a long list of suspects. The character of Jessica Henwick in Knives Out 2 is still unknown. Production is set to start on June 28, 2021, in Greece.

About Knives Out

Released in 2019, Knives Out is a mystery film. Helmed and penned by Rian Johnson, it is produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman. The film follows the story of a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Starring Daniel Craig in the lead role as Benoit Blanc, a private detective, Knives Out also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out was supposed to be made after Looper in 2012, but director and writer Rian Johnson was busy with his involvement in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Finally, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019. Later on, it was released in the United States on November 27 by Lionsgate Films.

Knives Out received critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, and acting. It grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. The film won several nominations including the Musical or Comedy category and Original Screenplay nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and 92nd Academy Awards.

IMAGE: JESSICA HENWICK'S INSTAGRAM

