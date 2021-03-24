Jessica Simpson On Her Separation With Nick Lachey: 'I Was Saddened Beyond Belief'

Jessica Simpson released her memoir Open Book in February 2021. The book accounts about the actor-turned-business icon's struggles with alcohol and narcotics, and her divorce from Nick Lachey to her relationship with John Mayer. She worked on the book with writer Kevin Carr O'Leary. She turned her diary entries into a memoir. One incident that has caught the readers' attention was her entry regarding her ex-husband Nich Lachey's relationship with Vanessa Minnillo.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Jessica was married to Nick Lachey for four years before they separated. The couple also appeared on the MTV series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. According to E Online, many believe that their appearance on the show is what led to the couple's divorce, but Jessica refuted the claims. She said that they were having fun on the show until marital problems started.

After the news of Nick Lachey getting into a relationship with Vanessa, Jessica Simpson wrote in her diary, "So, Nick, you're with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me... I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own." As a settlement after their divorce, Nick Lachey, the singer of 98 Degrees received half of Jessia's income.

She mentioned that she does not regret her marriage with Nick Lachey, but expressed her remorse for not signing a pre-nuptial agreement before her marriage. Jessica stated that she felt the idea to be ridiculous because she thought 'this will never end'. Jessica also revealed that the two hooked up a few months after their divorce. She called him over to her house to talk after she saw the making film and documentary of Nick's album What's Left of Me. Nick and Vanessa, in fact, met at the filming of What's Left of Me music video. The couple got married five years later in 2011 and now have three children together.

More on Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is a popular singer and actor in Hollywood. She debuted at the age of 19 with the album Sweet Kisses. She is known for hit songs like I Wanna Love You Forever, Those Boots are Made for Walking. Jessica has turned to the fashion business since 2010. She has a clothing brand to her name in addition to a perfume line. She began dating her now-husband Eric Johnson in 2010 and the couple got married in 2014. She and Eric have three children together.