Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Latest Insta Post

Jessica Simpson revealed how she dealt with her life last year as she tested positive for COVID-19. The actor penned a note about the same on Instagram. In a recent interview, Jessica Simpson also reflected on her time as a mother amidst this pandemic as she took care of three kids in quarantine and also continued working.

Jessica Simpson reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 last year

Jessica Simpson collaborated with Amazon Original Stories for a brand-new Essay ebook. The singer and actor spoke about the same in her latest Instagram post. Jessica penned a note promoting her ebook titled, TAKE THE LEAD. Before the book’s release, Jessica shared its cover and discussed what made her write it in the first place.

Jessica Simpson wrote, “This is the cover of my next Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood, and overcoming fear called, TAKE THE LEAD. We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that at times felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you”.

Jessica continued and wrote, “I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive result test for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you, ways to get to the other side of fear”. Jessica then revealed that TAKE THE LEAD will be available on Amazon Prime and Kindle Unlimited from April 29, 2021. Take a look at Jessica Simpson’s Instagram post below.

In an interview with People, Jessica Simpson reflected on how being a mother was extremely difficult due to the pandemic. Jessica said that she had to “multitask” on a whole new level. She detailed how her kids attended school through Zoom calls, she kept working and designed the new Jessica Simpson Collection remotely. But through this difficult time, Jessica revealed that she was reminded about holding on to faith, God, and her husband, her kids, and her family “with more gratitude than ever before”.

Image Credit: Jessica Simpson Instagram