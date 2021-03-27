Jessica Walter's Death: Netizens Pay Tribute To Actor With GIFs, Dialogues From Her Movies

Arrested Development's Lucile Bluth aka Jessica Walter passed away on March 24, 2021. Some celebrities and co-stars took to their respective social media handles to pay respects to Jessica Walter. However, netizens have found their own way to mourn Jessica Walter's death by sharing their feelings via GIFs from her shows and movies on social media.

Netizens continue to mourn Jessica Walter's death

Jessica Walter has left a legacy of roles for us to cherish our whole life. Her role in the show Arrested Development was one of the most popular roles in Hollywood. Her character Lucile Bluth was a bold matriarch and fans are celebrating her each and every line on social media. Several users wrote Jessica Walter's character in Arrested Development was truly iconic while several others wrote that her performance was very influential and almost like a gift for everyone. Check out some of the tweets on Twitter below.

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like 'Play Misty For Me' just made the comic genius of her turn in 'Arrested Development' even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

Every single line Jessica delivered was iconic. Lucille is one of the greatest TV icons of all times. It feels like we all lost our TV mom today ðŸ’” https://t.co/SSl1Y7EKah — out of context arrested development (@casualarrested) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter in Arrested Development. Lucille Bluth will always bring a smile to my face. pic.twitter.com/V580HJ5t6Q — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) March 25, 2021

Lucille was my favorite arrested development character. Jessica ate that role pic.twitter.com/3PNU6I9122 — annie ðŸŒ¹ (@hillxmarks) March 25, 2021

Every single Lucille Bluth moment in Arrested Development was iconic as fuck. She was amazing in that show pic.twitter.com/kSJp4gi3Qv — B1-Brother (@b1_brother) March 25, 2021

I was a big Arrested Development fan and Lucille Bluth was my absolute favorite out of many hilarious characters on that program.

RIP Jessica Walter. pic.twitter.com/iwenDgJBDU — â˜€ï¸Nurse-Midwife Fyffe ðŸ©ºðŸŒŠ (@s_fife) March 26, 2021

RIP to Jessica Walter aka Lucille Bluth. One of the funniest characters of all time. Lucille Bluth shined brighter than any other character in her scenes on Arrested Development. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/mql0cQ5KnF — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter died at the age of eighty. Since the announcement of her death, several celebrities like Tony Hale, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman have paid their respect to Jessica Walter. Jason Bateman wrote a heartwarming message for Jessica. He said, "R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family". Viola Davis also wrote that she loved Jessica and she grew up watching and admiring her. Check out some tweets from celebrities below.

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well ðŸ’› https://t.co/40d22s6pA1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 25, 2021

About Jessica Walter's death

Jessica Walter died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80. Brooke Bowman who also works in Hollywood issued a statement confirming the death of her mother. In the statement, she said, "With a heavy heart, I confirm the passing of my beloved mother, Jessica”. Brooke continued and stated that her mother had a career as an actor for more than six decades and one of her biggest joys was bringing smiles to people's faces. Jessica added that her mother will always be remembered for wit, class, and her general joy to live life with happiness.

Source: AP News