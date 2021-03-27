Last Updated:

Jessica Walter's Death: Netizens Pay Tribute To Actor With GIFs, Dialogues From Her Movies

Jessica Walter's death has started a storm of memes and GIFs by Netizens who continue to mourn her death. Read further ahead to know more.

Written By
Aakash Mishra
Source AP News

Arrested Development's Lucile Bluth aka Jessica Walter passed away on March 24, 2021. Some celebrities and co-stars took to their respective social media handles to pay respects to Jessica Walter. However, netizens have found their own way to mourn Jessica Walter's death by sharing their feelings via GIFs from her shows and movies on social media.

 Netizens continue to mourn Jessica Walter's death

Jessica Walter has left a legacy of roles for us to cherish our whole life. Her role in the show Arrested Development was one of the most popular roles in Hollywood. Her character Lucile Bluth was a bold matriarch and fans are celebrating her each and every line on social media. Several users wrote Jessica Walter's character in Arrested Development was truly iconic while several others wrote that her performance was very influential and almost like a gift for everyone. Check out some of the tweets on Twitter below.

Jessica Walter died at the age of eighty. Since the announcement of her death, several celebrities like Tony Hale, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman have paid their respect to Jessica Walter. Jason Bateman wrote a heartwarming message for Jessica. He said, "R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family". Viola Davis also wrote that she loved Jessica and she grew up watching and admiring her. Check out some tweets from celebrities below.

About Jessica Walter's death

Jessica Walter died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80. Brooke Bowman who also works in Hollywood issued a statement confirming the death of her mother. In the statement, she said, "With a heavy heart, I confirm the passing of my beloved mother, Jessica”. Brooke continued and stated that her mother had a career as an actor for more than six decades and one of her biggest joys was bringing smiles to people's faces. Jessica added that her mother will always be remembered for wit, class, and her general joy to live life with happiness. 

