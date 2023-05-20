Jim Brown Dies At 87, Wife Monique Brown Says 'our Hearts Are Broken'

Jim Brown, a star who was known for his acting and athletic prowess, died at the age of 87. The legendary pro football player and civil rights activist passed away peacefully last night at his Los Angeles home. Following his death, his wife Monique issued a statement on her social media handles.

Monique Brown shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that read, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

Soon after she made the post, several people took to the comments to pay condolences. A fan wrote, "From my family to yours, we’re sending our deepest condolences Monique. We love you & share unconditional love of support always." Another fan wrote, "Monique, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It is because of Mr. Brown his achievements that we were inspired to do this work. We love you and will continue to pray for peace and blessings over the entire Brown family." Check the post below.

Cleveland Browns heartfelt tribute to Jim Brown

Jim Brown's team mourned his passing and shared a heartfelt tribute on their Twitter handle. They wrote, "His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for. Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles." Check the post below.

"His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for... Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles." pic.twitter.com/sasNHGaKJj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown has acted in several films including The Dirty Dozen, 100 Rifles, Rio Ponchos, and more. He was also the main lead in the film titled One Night in Miami and it was Regina King's directorial debut. He also has an autobiography titled Jim Brown Out of Bounds.