Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member A Car To Appreciate Team's Hard Work

Jim Carrey recently took a huge step to appreciate the crew of his upcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The comedian reportedly gifted a brand new car of over $40,000 to a crew member of his sequel film after conducting a raffle. He did so to extend his gratitude for the crew's hard work. Read further to know more about his generous gift.

Jim Carrey gifts car to crew member

According to a report by TMZ, the Bruce Almighty actor wanted to do something fun for the crew of the film Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which is currently shooting in Vancouver, Canada. He conducted a raffle for the film's crew to show his gratitude for their hard work for the movie and accordingly appreciated them for the same. On May 7, 2021, the winner of the draw was picked. One of the camera operators of the film won the raffle and the keys to a new Chevy Blazer RS, whose retail price starts from $40,000. Here's one of Jim Carrey's photos from the movie.

Source: Still from Sonic The Hedgehog's trailer

Details about Sonic The Hedgehog series

Sonic The Hedgehog came out to be a success at the box office as it was the highest-grossing video game-based movie in the U.S. Therefore, the makers of the film announced the sequel in May 2020. Jim Carrey essayed the role of a mad scientist named Dr Ivo Eggman Robotnik in the first movie and will return with the same character in the upcoming prequel. James Marsden will return as Tom Wachowski, while Ben Schwartz will give the voice for Sonic. The plot of the film revolves around a hedgehog, Sonic, with superhero powers and an evil scientist who intend to use Sonic's powers for his selfish needs. The film Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set to release on April 8, 2022.

Jim Carrey's trivia

The Award-winning comedy actor Jim Carrey made his acting debut with a small role in the television film Introducing...Janet. He gained much popularity as an actor in the 90s. Jim Carrey's movies from the 90s include The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb And Dumber, Batman Forever, and Liar Liar. He continued with his fame in the 2000s and starred in various films, including How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Me, Myself And Irene, Bruce Almighty, and Yes Man. Jim will also star in the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

