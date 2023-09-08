Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff After Facing Allegations Of Toxic Work Culture

Quick links:
Jimmy Fallon was accused of creating a toxic work environment | Image: Jimmy Fallon/Instagarm
Popular late-night show host Jimmy Fallon's behaviour on set was described as toxic in a Rolling Stone report that collated testimonials from current and former employees. It has come to light that Fallon apologised to his staff members over a Zoom call after the news article surfaced.
3 things you need to know
The Tonight Show host is known for his jovial demeanour onscreen, but the story off-set seems completely different. As per a detailed report in Rolling Stone, Fallon's behaviour off-screen was not up to the mark. According to the testimonials of some of the staffers, Fallon could lash out under pressure.
(Jimmy Fallon with Blake Lively on Tonight Show | Image: Instagram/Jimmy Fallon)
According to the magazine, the show allegedly had a “cry room” on the set where employees could decompress due to the hostile work environment. “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is f****d,” one former employee said. According to the employees, Fallon was also “inebriated” and hungover during working hours
After the news report surfaced, Jimmy Fallon reportedly got on a call with his current staff members and apologised for his "embarrassing behaviour" in the past.
“I’m sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys,” Jimmy said according to Deadline.
Meanwhile, Tonight Show has been impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and is currently on hiatus.