Jimmy Fallon Apologises To Staff After Facing Allegations Of Toxic Work Culture

Popular late-night show host Jimmy Fallon's behaviour on set was described as toxic in a Rolling Stone report that collated testimonials from current and former employees. It has come to light that Fallon apologised to his staff members over a Zoom call after the news article surfaced.

3 things you need to know

Employees detailed the behind-the-scenes toxic work environment on the long-running Tonight Show.

Some staff members alleged their mental health suffered while working on the show.

The report detailed how Jimmy behaved on his good days and bad days.

What are the accusations against Jimmy Fallon?

The Tonight Show host is known for his jovial demeanour onscreen, but the story off-set seems completely different. As per a detailed report in Rolling Stone, Fallon's behaviour off-screen was not up to the mark. According to the testimonials of some of the staffers, Fallon could lash out under pressure.

(Jimmy Fallon with Blake Lively on Tonight Show | Image: Instagram/Jimmy Fallon)

According to the magazine, the show allegedly had a “cry room” on the set where employees could decompress due to the hostile work environment. “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is f****d,” one former employee said. According to the employees, Fallon was also “inebriated” and hungover during working hours

Jimmy apologises to his staff members

After the news report surfaced, Jimmy Fallon reportedly got on a call with his current staff members and apologised for his "embarrassing behaviour" in the past.

“I’m sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys,” Jimmy said according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Tonight Show has been impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and is currently on hiatus.