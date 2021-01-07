Jimmy Fallon Leaves A Whopping Tip Of $400 For A Waiter At A NYC-based Restaurant

Renowned comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon, in an unexpected turn of events, showered his generosity on a waiter by leaving a tip of 400 US dollars for a waiter in a Hamptons-based hotel. As per a report on ET Canada, the actor/host and comedian left the tip for a waiter who served him and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, dinner yesterday. This could perhaps be interpreted as Jimmy Fallon's way of giving back to the hospitality industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the form of a tip to the Hamptons waiter.

As per a report on Page Six, the comedian, post his act of generosity towards the Hamptons waiter, even posed for fans and the shutterbugs after their meal. The restaurant at which Fallon and his wife had dinner was Kissaki, a New York City-based Japanese Restaurant.

This is, however, not the first time that Fallon has raised his voice for the local businesses. The television personality has, for the majority of the year that went by, has shown initiative from his end as he has been seen dining at local restaurants on multiple occasions. At one point in time, Fallon was also filmed eating at an Indian restaurant, known as GupShup, by his team. A video of the same can be found below.

The Video:

Jimmy Fallon's career:

Jimmy Fallon has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for over two decades, as of this writing. As per a piece on him on biography.com, the seeds of Jimmy Fallon's career as a stand-up comedian were sown during his time in high school, which he left in order to pursue a full-time career as a comedian.

In 1998, the comedian was offered to be a part of Saturday Night Live, which, as per the report, is a show that he dreamed of being on. Fallon would remain a part of the SNL crew until he would get his first big-screen role in the form of a supporting character in 2000's Almost Famous. Fallon would go on to star in films like 2003's Anything Else, 2004's Taxi, 2005's Fever Pitch and 2006's Factory Girl, to name a few.

A majority of the films that starred Fallon would go on to become box office failure stories. In 2009, he would end up landing a job of a lifetime as the host of the eponymous The Late Night show. Five years later, Fallon would get his own show called The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a show that he is a part of to this day.

