Jimmy Fallon Makes Twitch Debut By Playing 'Among Us' With 'Stranger Things' Cast

Jimmy Fallon treated fans with his start-studded Twitch debut by playing Among Us with the cast of Stranger Things and a number of other popular streamers. The stream lasted for close to an hour with over a lakh people joining it. The stream was conducted as a charity for the Feed Amerca Foundation. A number of people were spotted donating generously and Jimmy Fallon thanked the people who donated and assured them that he will add the goal amount with whatever has been collected.

Jimmy Fallon makes his Twitch debut

Jimmy Fallon was joined by Kirk Douglas Noah Schnapp and a number of other popular faces. The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq Trotter, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, joined the stream with Fallon. Further on, streamers Sykkuno and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter also joined in. Popular YouTubers Corpse Husband and Among Us developer InnerSloth’s community director, Victoria Tran were also part of the game. The entire stream is available to watch for free on the Twitch app and website. However, IGN reported that parts of the stream will be showcased on the Tonight Show next week. The host, who is known for his humour and wit, will be inserting parts of the hilarious moments from the stream in his show and will be talking a bit extensively on the donations the stream was created for.

The above-mentioned news portal has reported that Fallon went on to garner a huge sum of donation from fans who watched the stream. The proceeds of this stream are expected to go towards the Feeding America Foundation. A total of $17,000 was collected during the stream which was a bit far from their goal of $25,000. However, in the end, Jimmy mentioned that he will take care of the rest of the donation and send it to the organization. It was observed that the group went on to play the game on the classic Skeld map. They also explored the new Arshp map which released recently on March 31st. The poop hat feature that released recently was not spotted in the game, yet fans seemed to enjoy the hilarious and interactive stream that marked the debut of Fallon on the streaming site.