Jimmy Fallon Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Stars Wish Speedy Recovery

COVID-19 is spreading further across the world amid the rise of the Omicron variant, and not sparing the celebrities of the film industries across the world. In Hollywood, Hugh Jackman recently tested positive for the virus, and now, Jimmy Fallon was among the latest to be diagnosed with the virus.

The talk show host shared that he only had mild symptoms. As he made the announcement, numerous celebrities wished him a speedy recovery.

Jimmy Fallon tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Jimmy took to Instagram to share that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the first day of the holiday break. He added that he had been vaccinated and also received the booster dose, and credited them for making him 'lucky enough' for having mild symptoms.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon star conveyed his gratitude to the makers of his show for taking the testing protocols 'so seriously' and doing a 'great job.'

He also shared a photo where he was sitting on a table alone, with a mask on him. Jimmy shared that it was the isolation room, which interestingly was named after Gary Coleman's iconic "Wha'choo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" line, when he learnt about the news.

He also gave out a shootout to health workers who were working round the clock to ensure that everyone was vaccinated.

Actor Reese Witherspoon was among the celebrities who hoped he had a 'speedy recovery.'

His show, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, had been airing till December 17 last year. After the holiday break, it resumed on January 3.

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Among the other celebrities of Hollywood to test positive for COVID recently was Hugh Jackman. The X-Men star had announced it a week back on Instagram. The actor informed that he only had mild symptoms, sharing he had 'cold, scratchy throat and a bit of a running nose. But I am fine."

The Hollywood star, who is working on the play The Music Man, added, "And I am just going to do everything, and to get better ASAP. As soon as I can, I will be back on stage. Please stay safe."