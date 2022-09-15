Jimmy Kimmel Apologises To Quinta Brunson Post Emmy Gig, 'That Was Dumb Comedy...'

This year the Emmy Awards which were held earlier this week, got more interesting after a plethora of shows and series were acknowledged for their mind-blowing content. However, apart from the award announcement, what caught the attention of the crowd was Jimmy Kimmel's act on stage which led to the star facing backlash.

At the Emmys held on Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles, Kimmel played dead on stage when Brunson accepted her trophy for outstanding writing in a comedy series. Despite Brunson prompting him to stand up, Kimmel didn't move during her speech.

Kimmel's comedy gig was carried over from when he presented the category with Will Arnett. The actor dragged the comedian on and off the stage as they both pretended Kimmel had grown too drunk to coherently present after his show lost to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for Emmy gig

Now, during the Wednesday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Emmy Award winner, interrupted host Kimmel's opening monologue as payback for a comedic bit that fell flat during her acceptance speech at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Towards the end of the host's monologue, Brunson took charge of the stage with her Emmy in hand while completely ignoring the 54-year-old star.

"You know, you're a little bit early for your interview. It's after the commercial," the late-night host said, to which she interrupted him in between and said, "I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

She then asked Kimmel to use the rest of his monologue to finish her acceptance speech from Monday. She thanked the Abbott Elementary fans, among others, as well as the show's writers, whom she told; "Now please go to bed, we have work tomorrow."

While apologising the winner for his bit on the stage at the star-studded event, Kimmel said, "I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this. That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that."

