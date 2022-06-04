Jimmy Kimmel Contemplates Ending His Late-night Show; Says 'It's A Very Complicated Thing'

After entertaining audiences with his late-night show for almost two decades, Jimmy Kimmel recently admitted he's considering quitting it. Kimmel, whose contract with ABC expires in 2023, discussed his future with the show, stating that it's a 'very complicated thing'. He maintained that he can't stick to his hosting duties forever, and said that he's thinking about 'one way or the other'. The 54-year-old signed a contract with ABC in 2019, promising that he would be associated with the show through its current 20th season.

Jimmy Kimmel contemplates ending his late-night show

In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, he said, "I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”

He said that he needs to factor in 'practical considerations', including "family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations.” Kimmel concluded, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though."

This isn't the first time Jimmy has spoken about dissociating with the show. Before his 2019 deal, Kimmel chatted about exiting the show on Conan O’ Brien's podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. He detailed the “relentlessness of the job" and the fear about what he'll do next.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks about the Texas shooting

In one of his recent episodes, Kimmel addressed the tragic Texas shooting which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He had said, "This is not a time for moments of silence, this is a time to be loud and to stay loud and not stop until we fix this. how does this make sense to anyone? These are our children. This is not their fault anymore, this is now our fault. Because we get angry, we demand action, we don’t get it, they wait it out we go back to our lives. This is the only country where this keeps happening."

