Jimmy Kimmel Gets A Bowl Game Named After Him; It's Called 'Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl'

Comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel recently announced on his talk show that a college football bowl has been named after him, Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, in Los Angeles. He mentioned that it is the first time a bowl game has been named after an actual human being as Papa John’s cannot really be considered a human. Jimmy Kimmel and the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles announced their partnership on Wednesday where Kimmel was also appointed the official naming rights partner. The LA Bowl was originally scheduled for 2020 but it could not be executed due to the pandemic.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently took to social media to share a snip from the recent episode of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about a bowl game that has been named after him. He also virtually attended the inaugural of the bowl match which kicked off with a grand performance. In this performance, a bunch of artists are seen playing the drums while the bowl game logo is shown on the screens right above. Jimmy Kimmel is also heard joking about how they have a drum with his face on it.

In the short speech before the inaugural, Jimmy Kimmel mentions that he had been dreaming of this moment since last year and it is finally happening. He announced that the inaugural is happening in the brand new SoFi Stadium, where the matches will also be held in the next few days. Have a look at the clip.

In the past, various bowl games have been named after famous companies and organizations but none have been named after an actual human being. Many believe that John Hancock Bowl in El Paso was named after the American revolutionary with that name but the case is slightly different as this name was in reference to a popular insurance company.

