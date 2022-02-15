Jimmy Kimmel Honours Late Ivan Reitman With Snap Of His Son Donning 'Ghostbusters' Costume

American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has honoured late director Ivan Reitman by sharing a picture of his son on his verified Instagram handle. In the picture, his son, William 'Billy' John can be seen donning Ghostbusters costume. Ivan Reitman passed away on Saturday at the age of 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press.

Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to late director Ivan Reitman

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Jimmy Kimmel wrote, "may the great #IvanReitman rest in peace - as long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten." Kimmel joined many celebrities who mourned the loss of the prominent producer and director.

Actor Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter that the filmmaker was "old school in the best way, and kind." She added, "I loved working with him. It's sad he's gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ver. RIP." Kumail Nanjiani called Reitman a "legend" in a tweet after learning about his passing, adding, "Ghostbuster is my first favourite movie ever." Paul Samuel Feig, who helmed the comedy film, Bridesmaids, tweeted about a memorable moment he shared with Reitman when they collaborated.

Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP ❤️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

Reitman, who was the driving force behind super hit films like Animal House, Ghostbusters, and Stripes, passed away in Montecito, California. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to AP. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

He was born in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia, in 1946 where his father owned the country’s biggest vinegar factory. When the communists began imprisoning capitalists after the war, the Reitmans decided to escape, when Ivan Reitman was only 4. They travelled in the nailed-down hold of a barge headed for Vienna.

The Reitmans joined a relative in Toronto, where Ivan displayed his show biz inclinations: starting a puppet theatre, entertaining at summer camps, playing coffee houses with a folk music group. He studied music and drama at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., and began making movie shorts.