Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious Father's Day Card Made By Her 6-year-old Daughter Jane

With Father’s Day 2021 having recently passed, many people took to social media to share their wishes, thoughts and feelings about the same. On Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel shared a photo of the Father’s Day card that his daughter made for him on this special occasion. And the artwork on the card done by his little one has had the comments section filled up with hilarious reactions from people.

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter's Father's Day wishes for him

On June 20, Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo of a Father’s Day card he received from Jane, his daughter. It quickly became a humorous topic of conversation for many, who follow Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram. “My 6 yr old daughter Jane might have a future at Hallmark,” read the comedian’s caption on his post. Written on the card itself was the text ‘Happy… Farters-Day’ by Jane, 6, and an illustration below it. From the looks of it, she had drawn out buttocks and represented the ‘fart’ aspect of her messaging with a green blob beside it.

A hilarious treat for Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram followers

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter’s twist to her Father’s Day wishes for him cracked up several of his followers. “She gon have a bright future,” said one person with a bunch of laughing emojis. On the other hand, someone else laughed while asking, “Um...geee wizz...what books has she been reading??” Speculating what exactly Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter wanted to convey with her artwork, someone asked, “What was she meaning that to be??” And, “Is that what I think, hope not,” said another, with the same confusion. A 6-year old Jane was complimented for her comedic intelligence as well. “Did she put Fart and Father together? Genius or a comedian,” wrote one person about the kid.

Kimmel's Father's Day wish for his father

Jimmy Kimmel, who is the host of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, also posted a photo of his own father on Father’s Day this year. “Happy #FathersDay to my great dad and all the dads who nap at parties too,” he wrote with a photo that showcases his father fast asleep while being sat on a chair. Jimmy Kimmel shows, other than Jimmy Kimmel Live, include The Man Show and Win Ben Stein's Money, both of which he co-hosted.

