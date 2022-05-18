Jimmy Kimmel Tests COVID-19+ For Second Time In A Month; Reveals Temporary Hosts For Show

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to his social media account on May 18 and informed his fans and followers that he has contracted COVID. This marks the second time this month that he has tested positive for the virus, after his first announcement on May 2. The television personality has taken both his vaccination shots and also his booster shot.

Jimmy Kimmel took to his Twitter account on Wednesday and hilariously announced that he had contracted COVID for the second time in May. He mentioned that although he has contracted the virus, he feels 'fine'. Apart from this, he also announced two new temporary hosts for his talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and fans were excited to know that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will turn into hosts for the next episode. John Mulaney is a stand-up comedian, who often makes appearances on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, while Andy Samberg is popularly known for his role in Brooklyn Nine‑Nine. Sharing the news, Jimmy Kimmel wrote, "I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow."

I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 17, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel had first announced that he contracted COVID on May 2 and mentioned that his daughter brought it in. However, he mentioned 'the show must not go on' and assured his fans that he was double vaccinated and had also taken the booster shot. He wrote, "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

After this, he returned back and resumed his hosting duties on May 9. After the host announced he had contacted the virus again, several fans and friends flooded the comments section of his post and sent him their best as they wished him a speedy recovery.