JJ Abrams Announces New ‘Star Trek’ Movie; Shooting To Begin By End Of This Year

Moviegoers have a piece of fabulous news to end their day with as J.J. Abrams announced a new Star Trek sequel which is set to launch soon. The filmmaker who has been credited to direct 2009’s Star Trek and its 2013 followup Star Trek: Into Darkness, and produced 2016’s Justin Lin-directed Star Trek Beyond, revealed that a fourth film is in the works. The director will be bankrolling the film.

According to a report from The Wrap, the entire cast of the reboot movies is reportedly in talks to return, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and Simon Pegg. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said during Tuesday’s ViacomCBS’ investor presentation.

JJ Abrams confirms new Star Trek in works

Meanwhile, the Star Trek franchise has been booming over the years and may now have a new addition for fans to fall in love with. The franchise stepped into the world of animated films with Star Trek: Prodigy and the Paramount team sees it as an opportunity to grab the attention of a whole new audience by venturing into the new genre. Of late, Star Trek fans have turned back to television for new content on the series Picard and Star Trek Discovery. On the other hand, Star Trek: Prodigy proved to the makers and production company that the content is something that younger audiences and families are drawn to and enjoy. Learning from the success of it, the team is now considering exploring the genre further, as per reports by comic-book.

IMAGE: Instagram/StarTrek/AP