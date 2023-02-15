JK Rowling Addresses Backlash Over Her Anti-trans Comments: 'I Never Set Out...'

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her 'anti-trans' comments. She previously made headlines over her statements about the transgender community which were seen as highly 'denigrating'. Rowling had stayed silent on the controversy ever since the first time her comments made waves on social media.

In a trailer for her upcoming podcast ‘The Witch Trials of JK Rowling,’ the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter author shared her account of the controversy. She revealed that fans told her on social media that she “ruined” her legacy. Rowling has now replied to such social media users and said, “You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.“

'I never set out to upset anyone': JK Rowling

Author JK Rowling said, “What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media (is when fans say), ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.’ And I think: ‘You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.’ I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal.”

Rowling further added that she didn’t want to 'offend' people. As per The Free Press, who are behind the podcast, the series is defined as “audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author.”

Is JK Rowling against trans activism?

JK Rowling made a series of tweets about the transgender community and same-sex marriages back in 2020. She even wrote an essay when the controversy snowballed. She directly spoke against trans activism.

She wrote in the essay, “Five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.” Harry Potter cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as well as Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne have condemned the statements from Rowling on various occasion. Whereas, British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard and actress Helena Bonham Carter have defended Rowling and her controversial comments.