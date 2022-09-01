JK Rowling Fumes Over 'fake' Tweet Claimed To Be Written By Her; Threatens Legal Action

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, faced backlash online for her alleged transphobic comment and created a buzz among the netizens. It all began in 2020 when she retweeted an op-ed referring to women as ‘people who menstruate’ and attracted massive backlash from the netizens. As she recently indulged in a chat session with her fans on social media, she received a comment from a user sharing her fake tweet. In response to that, JK Rowling slammed the Twitter user and even threatened her stating that she will take legal action against her.

JK Rowling threatens Twitter user defaming her with a fake tweet

JK Rowling recently took to her official Twitter handle and lashed out at a Twitter user who posted a screenshot of a fake tweet claiming to be posted by the author. The screenshot depicted a picture of a wrist tattoo stating ‘no one should live in a closet.’ It also depicted JK Rowling (allegedly from a fake account) replying to the same with a note ‘Yes they should.’

While claiming the tweet to be fake, JK Rowling slammed the Twitter user and even gave her a chance to delete the defamatory claim and acknowledge the truth. The author further threatened the user by stating that her lawyers would like to know the real identity of her real life and who ‘screenshotted’ it herself because the tweet never came from her official account.

JK Rowling’s tweet read, “This fake tweet was created when I deleted an entirely different Tweet with a typo in it, then reposted. The creator claimed this what what I deleted. I am asking you to delete this defamatory claim and acknowledge the truth. My lawyers would also very much like to know the identity of your ‘real life’ friend who ‘screenshotted’ it herself. As this Tweet never came from my account, she can’t have captured it in the form it appears here.’

.@KEBrightbill This fake tweet was created when I deleted an entirely different Tweet with a typo in it, then reposted. The creator claimed this what what I deleted. I am asking you to delete this defamatory claim and acknowledge the truth. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cqkSN7Tyuc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2022

My lawyers would also very much like to know the identity of your 'real life' friend who 'screenshotted' it herself. As this Tweet never came from my account, she can't have captured it in the form it appears here. 2/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2022

Rowling even shared a screenshot of the same Twitter user referring to her as 'virulently evil' in one of her tweets. Replying to the comment, the author claimed the netizen used a fake tweet to prop up her theory that she has an alternative account on which she was virulently evil.

I'd just like to note that anyone can make a mistake on here. I've done it myself (eg, fallen for parodies) but I've always acknowledged as much, whereas @KEBrightbill has used a fake tweet to prop up her theory that I have an alternative account on which I am 'virulently evil.' pic.twitter.com/CeNEiNlmu7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2022

Soon after the Harry Potter author slammed the Twitter user, the latter blocked her online. Reacting to the same, Rowling exclaimed ‘interesting reaction.’

Image: AP