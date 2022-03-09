JK Rowling Picks Holes In Scotland's Bill To Ease Trans Gender Change; Unmoved By Critics

After attracting criticism and being called 'transphobic' for her comments against 'people who menstruate,' a couple of years ago, JK Rowling is making headlines again, this time for opposing Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

The bill was introduced in the Scottish Parliament last week and proposes to allow transpeople to obtain a birth certificate with their right gender, thus helping them legally change their gender.

However, the Harry Potter author claimed that it would 'harm the most vulnerable women in society.'

JK Rowling opposes Scotland's Gender Recognition Bill

The proposed legislation, as per a report on Variety, allows one to obtain a gender recognition certificate without any medical evidence, unlike the earlier rule of presenting evidence of being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and reduces the age to proceed for this change to 16 from the earlier 18. As per the proposed law, a person would need to live with their gender for at least three months, after which they can apply for the certificate, which would then be issued to them after a three-month reflection period, unlike the two-year process in the earlier law. Another condition in the proposed legislation was about the trans person swearing that they have the intention to live with their gender for the rest of their life, and any false claim would entail a punishment of a two-year prison sentence.

Rowling believed that the bill could be misused by some people, and tweeted a response to Scottish Member of Parliament Shona Robinson's statement that there was no evidence sexual predators 'have ever had to pretend to be anything else'. A woman in an article had shared her personal experience of being sexually abused, and claimed that the 'paedophile' who stole her soul would 'exploit' such a law.

There is self ID in my city (Melbourne, Australia) Men are self identifying in to female sexual assault recovery services. Say no and they take you to the Human Rights Tribunal. Women self exclude.

Groups implode.

No more services for our most vulnerable women. — Angie Jones (@angijones) March 5, 2022

Sharing this article, Rowling termed it as the 'searing, heartfelt and courageous response' to Robinson's statements and saluted her.

Rowling alleged that Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon trying to pass the bill would affect the 'most vulnerable women' like those who are seeking help after male violence/rape and women serving sentences in prisons. She cited statistics to claim that incarcerated women were 'already far more likely to have been previously abused.'

Multiple women’s groups have presented well-sourced evidence to @NicolaSturgeon’s government about the likely negative consequences of this legislation for women and girls, especially the most vulnerable. All has been ignored. If the legislation is passed 1/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2022

and those consequences ensue as a result, the @SNP govt can’t pretend it wasn’t warned. 2/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2022

JK Rowling's comments against Scotland's gender-change bill gets mixed response

Rowling received criticism for her post. One netizen called it 'fearmongering', another called her 'ignorant' over and one person called it 'fake argument.'

This tweet by JK Rowling is simply not true. It is based on an easily-provable lie, an anti-trans conspiracy theory. It is fearmongering, the same fearmongering that there has always been when the rights of LGBT+ people are about to be improved, slightly. pic.twitter.com/c8F1qttHXO — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) March 6, 2022

You either know you're lying because you're transphobic



Or you don't actually know what the proposed changes mean because you're ignorant.



Or maybe it's both



They have nothing to do with access to spaces. — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) March 6, 2022

It isn’t happening. It’s a complete fake argument designed to start a culture war



GRA reform makes no difference to the rights of women to protected spaces, and those who actually run female prisons and refuges have said this.



Individual risk assessments will continue, as now — Andrew Atter (he/him) 🇪🇺🇵🇱🇭🇰🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🌈🌏 (@AndrewAtter) March 7, 2022

Sturgeon herself stated that she 'fundamentally disagreed' with Rowling's views, in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s The World At One. She stated that the bill only sought to ease the process for trans people to change their gender, and make it 'less inhumane and less traumatic' for them. She added that the bill did not grant extra rights for the transpeople, nor did it take away from women's rights and did not affect safe spaces for women.

JK Rowling has come under flak from a significant section, including Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, over her statements in 2020 after she expressed her displeasure about the term 'people who menstruate.' Her statements were termed 'transphobic' and she is being termed as Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist by a section.