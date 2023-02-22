JK Rowling Podcast: Why Anti-trans Backlash Does Not Worry Harry Potter Author

J.K. Rowling is speaking out over the backlash to her anti-trans statements. She previously said that she has been misunderstood “profoundly” over her comments, though she isn’t concerned about how it impacts her legacy. J.K. Rowling said that she will be dead after a certain point, and doesn't care about how her legacy fairs after her passing.

The Harry Potter author made her podcasting debut with The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. The first two episodes of the podcast came out on Tuesday, where J.K. Rowling is seen talking about the backlash of her anti-trans comments. She said that she is not concerned with her legacy in the day-to-day.

“I do not walk around my house, thinking about my legacy. You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking, ‘What will my legacy be?’ Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living.”

J.K. Rowling on getting threats throughout her career

J.K. Rowling also talked about how she’s received threats of violence throughout her career. Back in 2000, J.K. Rowling received backlash from far-right Christian groups over the claim that Harry Potter books promote witchcraft. The author said that she has seen a number of scary situations throughout her career.

“I have had direct threats of violence, and I have had people coming to my house where my kids live, and I’ve had my address posted online. I’ve had what the police, anyway, would regard as credible threats.”

The interviews were done at J.K. Rowling’s home, which is a castle, in Edinburgh, Scotland. The first two episodes show J.K. Rowling talking about the inspirations behind Harry Potter and the cultural-political dynamics of the 90s.