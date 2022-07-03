JK Rowling Receives Malicious Death Threats On Twitter; Police Takes Action Against User

Notable author JK Rowling has once again managed to grab all the headlines after she received death threats online from a trans activist. The activist urged Twitter users to send a bomb to the author’s home. However, the Harry Potter author recently responded to the tweets and encouraged social media users to be 'kind'. Morever, the celebrated writer also revealed that the police are probing into the matter and have taken necessary action against the activist.

JK Rowling reacts to death threat tweets

Recently, JK Rowling took to her Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a death threat that she received on her social media. The tweet includes a picture of the author and a pipe bomb, with a red arrow pointing towards her home address. Moreover, Rowling in her tweet also revealed that the activist’s Twitter account had been active for several weeks. Rowling wrote, "My family’s address (covered), a pipe bomb and a picture of a bomb-making handbook. The account remains active, naturally. #BeKind"

My family’s address (covered), a pipe bomb and a picture of a bomb-making handbook. The account remains active, naturally. #BeKind pic.twitter.com/IoEkHzpmpd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 1, 2022

As per the reports of DailyMail, a Police Scotland spokeswoman revealed to the portal that "Officers are carrying out inquiries."However, as per the latest update, the abusive profile was finally deleted on July 2 for violating Twitter rules.

JK Rowling pens a thank you note on '25 years of Harry Potter'

Earlier on Sunday, J. K. Rowling took to her Twitter handle to thank her readers while celebrating 25 years of the book launch at a bookstore in Edinburgh. She wrote, "I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was..."

I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was... ⚡️❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2022

Moreover, the 56-year-old also shared a glimpse of her debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was kept in a bookstore for the very first time. While sharing the picture, the renowned author wrote in the caption," 25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince's Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown."

25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince's Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yPwaqPbvie — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2022

Image: Instagram@jkrowling_official