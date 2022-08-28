JK Rowling Reveals Reason Behind Skipping 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special; 'I Decided...'

JK Rowling recently addressed her absence from the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The celebrated author of the Harry Potter books explained that while she was asked to be on the reunion special, she decided not to do it. Rowling said that she thought the reunion was more about the films than the novels.

JK Rowling reveals reason behind her absence from Harry Potter reunion special

In an appearance on Graham Norton's Virgin Radio UK show, Rowling said, "I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it." She continued, "I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about. No one said don't [do it]...I was asked to do it and I decided not to."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was finally released on 1 January 2022. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and other cast members reminisced some of the moments from the journey of the films during the special episode. It included Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Imelda Staunton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams and Evanna Lynch.

Meanwhile, Rowling also addressed her presence on social media, shortly after she received a death threat for expressing concern about Salman Rushdie's stabbing incident.

She said, "I try to behave online as I would like others to behave... I've never threatened anyone. I certainly wouldn't want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that."

"Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do," she mentioned and added, "I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a [virtual] pub brawl."

(Image: AP/@obsessedteen_16/Instagram)