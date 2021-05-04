JK Rowling's Controversial Trans Statements Result In Cancellation Of 'Harry Potter' Quiz

The Featherston Booktown Karukatea Festival in New Zealand has now decided that they will not feature the popular Harry Potter quiz during this year’s program. This decision has been made in light of JK Rowling's explosive tweets against transgender people earlier. It was in the month of June last year when Rowling received tremendous backlash due to a series of tweets and a length essay she published on the subject.

The essay penned by JK Rowling came under massive scrutiny by LGBTQ advocates. Peter Biggs, the board chairman of the festival told the New York Post that the organizers of the event arrived at the decision of not including the Harry Potter quiz after consulting the LGBTQ community advocates. He said that the overwhelming response was a risk and causing distress among particular members of the community. Biggs said that causing distress is the last thing they wanted to do. According to him, Booktown should be an inclusive event that welcomes everyone, hence they took the decision not to go with the Harry Potter quiz this time.

The founder and managing director of the LGBTQ organization InsideOUT, Tabby Besley supported the festival’s strong decision of dropping the quiz. She told the portal that JK Rowling has been ‘very vocally unsupportive of trans communities’ and that there has been a ‘lot of hurt caused by that’. According to Besley, the decision of the organization clearly showed support to the rainbow and transgender people.

JK Rowling, previously, in a long essay addressed all the criticism against her articulating, “For people who don’t know: last December I tweeted my support for Maya Forstater, a tax specialist who’d lost her job for what was deemed ‘transphobic’ tweets. She took her case to an employment tribunal, asking the judge to rule on whether a philosophical belief that sex is determined by biology is protected in law. Judge Tayler ruled that it wasn’t.”

She added, “I’m concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be de-transitioning (returning to their original sex). Because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility. Some say they decided to transition after realising they were same-sex attracted, and that transitioning was partly driven by homophobia, either in society or in their families".

(Promo Image Source: JK Rowling Instagram)