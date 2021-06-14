JK Rowling's Eldest Daughter Jessica Rowling Arantes 'engaged & Planning Wedding': Reports

There is good news for Harry Potter author JK Rowling's fans as reports suggest her eldest daughter, 27-year-old Jessica Rowling Arantes is engaged. It is being stated that JK Rowling's eldest child has already started planning for her wedding and the details are being kept a secret. Jessica is the author's child with her first husband, former TV journalist Jorge Arantes.

According to a report by the Mirror, world-renowned author JK Rowling's eldest daughter Jessica is all set to get married soon and is engaged as well. The details of the wedding are being kept low-key as of now and all the information is still under wraps. Jessica Rowling Arantes is said to walk down the aisle after accepting a proposal from her beau Ronny Dias. The author apparently refused to comment on the wedding details when contacted by the Mirror.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has often narrated the story about the time when she was writing the first few Harry Potter books in Edinburgh cafes, while baby Jessica used to sleep in her pram in the coffee shops. The writer split with Jessica's dad Jorge Arantes when Jessica was just a few months old. The former couple ended their relationship in the year 1993. Other than Jessica Rowling Arantes, JK Rowling has two other children, David, 18, and Mackenzie, 16, with Neil Murray, who is a Scottish doctor. JK Rowling and Dr Neil Murray tied the knot in the year 2001, the same year when the first Harry Potter film was released starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role.

JK Rowling's works

Joanne Rowling, better known by her pen name JK Rowling rose to unprecedented levels of fame because of her book series Harry Potter, which went on to sell more than 500 million copies, becoming the best-selling book series in history. Her other works include The Casual Vacancy, Cormoran Strike, The Ickabog among many others. She also writes crime fiction under the pen name Robert Galbraith. Rowling recently released a new children's book in October 2020, titled The Christmas Pig, which tells the story of a boy named Jack and his beloved toy that goes missing.

Image - JKRowling_official Instagram Account

