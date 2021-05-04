JLo And Ben Affleck Back Together? True Or Not, Fans Have Some Interesting Reactions

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once sweethearts who got engaged and were supposed to get married. The couple dated for two years before officially calling it quits. Now, several years later there are rumours of them being back together and the fans have quite crazy reactions to the news. Let's take a look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split after two years of dating

Jennifer Lopez has officially called it quits with beau Alex Rodgriguez after three years of dating. The On the Floor singer and the former baseball player began dating in 2017. The couple got engaged in March 2019 and was also planning on marriage, but the preparations were put on hold due to the pandemic. The couple revealed in April 2021 that they have decided to end their romantic relationship and that they are "better as friends".

Are JLo and Ben Affleck together?

Days after officially announcing her split from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is now rumoured to be back with her former beau Ben Affleck. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck was spotted going multiple times to the singer's home in LA. He is reportedly being picked up in a car from a different location and driven to Jennifer's mansion. The publication also mentioned that both of them were not spotted together but security drops him off after he spends a few hours at JLo's home.

Fans react to the rumours of JLo and Ben Affleck getting back together

Fans of the pair have some interesting reaction to these rumours of them getting back together. Let's take a look at a few of them. This user stated that the pair getting back together is a sign. The news signifies that everything is moving "towards the correct timeline".

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together means we are moving towards the correct timeline again. Things are finally returning to normal. — Adeel (@AdeSaysThings) April 30, 2021

One user wrote, "My horoscope was like “oh wow something unexpected will happen when somebody close to you whom you consider a partner reveals something really exciting to you“ and I believe that is definitely about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, thank you, astrology is very science yes a lot."

My horoscope was like “oh wow something unexpected will happen when somebody close to you whom you consider a partner reveals something really exciting to you“ and I believe that is definitely about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, thank you, astrology is very science yes a lot. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) May 1, 2021

For some fans, the news of "Bennifer" happening once again is calming them down. One user wrote, "My anxiety is spiking again and the only thing that is currently calming me down is reading more online gossip about how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be back together."

My anxiety is spiking again and the only thing that is currently calming me down is reading more online gossip about how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be back together. pic.twitter.com/3IEvvWUbar — Jen Sookfong Lee (@JenSookfongLee) May 3, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Ben Affleck and JLo Instagram)