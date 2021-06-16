JLo Rings In Sister Lynda's 50th Birthday With Emotional Speech; Breaks Down In Tears

Jennifer Lopez’s sister Lynda just celebrated her big 50, with gatherings in Malibu. The former took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt message on the younger sibling's birthday, as well as delivered an emotional speech while at the celebrations. Scroll along to know what JLo had to say to her younger sister.

Jennifer Lopez wishes sister Lynda with an emotional speech on her 50th birthday

The sisters celebrated Lynda’s birthday at a restaurant in West Hollywood, where the birthday girl was the absolute centre of attention. JLo attended the party, without her beau Ben Affleck and was also seen giving an emotional speech, videos of which she shared on her Instagram stories. Both the sisters were seen getting teary, as JLo gave her speech.

She said, “We’ll always be here for each other, but today, we celebrate you. We celebrate you because you’re an amazing, talented, beautiful, gorgeous angel from heaven. And I’m so lucky to have you as my baby sister and best friend for 50 years”. JLo also shared a picture as the sister duo hugged their heart out. She followed the stories, with an Instagram post as well, where she wrote another loving message for her baby sister along with more glimpses of the party.

JLo wrote, “My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die. The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones. You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul. You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday, I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and most importantly…all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday!!!,” closing with the hashtags - #IfYoure26Im28 #Sisters #Familia #TrueLove. Jennifer and Lynda twinned in their white ensembles.

Lynda turned a year older on June 14, but the family and friends had been celebrating the occasion over a couple of days. They rang in her birthday on Sunday, which JLo attended with partner Ben Affleck and was also spotted locking lips, pictures, and videos of which have been going around. The former fiancés have rekindled their romance after almost 17 years since they split up back in 2003.

Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

