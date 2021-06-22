Joanne Linville's Death To 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' New Trailer: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From veteran actor, Joanne Linville’s demise to the releasing of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ new trailer, many events made headlines on June 22, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Joanne Linville’s death

Joanne Linville breathed her last on June 20, 2021, at the age of 93. The cause of her death has not been disclosed as of now. She was popularly known for her role in movies like The Twilight Zone and The Guiding Light. Her family has said heartwarming things about her. They have called her an ‘inspiration’ to many.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins trailer out

The new trailer of this highly anticipated film sheds light on ninja history. It also showcases other characters like Storm Shadow and Baroness. It also showed how Snake Eyes gets introduced to Arashikage, a 600-year-old Japanese clan after he saves their heir’s life. The trailer also shows the intense training Snake Eyes undergoes to become a warrior.

James Michael Tyler in Friends diagnosed with prostate cancer

In his appearance on the Today Show, James Michael Tyler revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy as he has been diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer. He also revealed that he is unable to walk as the disease has spread to his bones. James also went on to add that he was unable to attend the FRIENDS Reunion in person because of his health. He further added that cancer mutated amid the pandemic and spread to his bones and spine.

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

Billie Eilish's apology

Billie Eilish took to her Instagram story to post a lengthy apology after she came under the scanner for using a racist remark in one of her past videos that surfaced online. She said that the video is of when she 13 or 14 years old and ‘mouthed’ a word she heard in a song at that time and was not aware that it was derogatory. Elaborating on the accent that she is heard speaking in the video, Billie wrote that speaking in ‘gibberish’ language is something she has been doing for a very long time.

Alex Rodriguez spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck’s former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Alex had attended Lindsay Shookus’ birthday party and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, he and Lindsay are seen sitting together at a backyard gathering. A source close to Alex revealed that there is nothing romantic between the two and have known each other as friends for over 15 years.

