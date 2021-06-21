Joaquin Phoenix And Fiancé Rooney Mara To Star In Lynne Ramsay's Upcoming Movie 'Polaris'

Actor Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancé Rooney Mara are all set to appear together on-screen for Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming movie Polaris. The news was confirmed by the director during an interview. Joaquin Phoenix garnered lots of praise for his role in the critically acclaimed movie, Joker.

In an interview with El Espanol, Lynne Ramsay revealed that she will be directing Joaquin Phoenix yet again after their collaboration in the 2017 movie You Were Never Really Here. During the interview, Ramsay said that Joaquin is the best actor he has ever met although he is ‘crazy’. Everything he does on the sets has a reason. She also added that it is impossible not to get excited about making a film with Joaquin in it. Ramsay did not reveal any other details about the film in the interview.

Lynne Ramsay and Joaquin Phoenix previously worked in the phycological thriller film, You Were Never Really Here. The movie was written and directed by Ramsay and is based on the novel of the same name by Jonathan Ames. In the movie, Phoenix played the role of Joe, a traumatized mercenary who is hired by a politician to find and rescue his daughter from the clutches of a human trafficking network.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara met each other on the sets of the 2012 movie, Her. They got engaged in July 2019 and welcomed their son, River in September 2020. They have also worked together in another movie called Mary Magdalene in which Rooney Mara played the titular role while Phoenix played the role of Jesus Christ.

On the work front

Joaquin Phoenix made his debut in the film industry with the movie Kids Don’t Tell in 1985. He went on to do movies like Gladiator, Buffalo Soldiers, Its All About Love, Joker, and many more. He will be seen next in movies like C’mon C’mon and Disappointment Blvd. As for Rooney Mara, she started her career in the film industry with the 2006 drama series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She went on to do movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Lion, Dominion, and others. She will be seen next in the movie Nightmare Alley in 2021.

