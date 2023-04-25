Joaquin Phoenix First Look From Napoleon Released At CinemaCon

Napoleon, featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, released its first look, at CinemaCon currently ongoing at Las Vegas. The first look, featuring a battle scene, was released at the convention piquing more interest in the film. Napoleon is based on Napoleon Bonaparte's prowess as a military strategist. Joaquin Phoenix will be playing the central role.

More on Napoleon

Napoleon, the film, will of course feature against the backdrop of the wars that the man himself strategised. Though the theme of war will be rather central to the overall plot of the story, it will not be the primary focus. More than a war film, Napoleon will be a historical biopic. It promises to portray a more personal side to Napoleon, delving in to his life, apart from the historically-relevant part of his identity. In particular, the film will feature a close look at Napoleon, played by Phoenix and his relationship with his wife, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Napoleon's first look

Napoleon's first look, a short video, released at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, gives insight in to the tone of the film. The first look video features a battle scene, presumably being fought by the French army. Napoleon, played by Joaquin Phoenix, can be heard saying, "Let them think they have the higher ground". The first look had all the trappings of a war film, promising to deliver on that front. The direction, however, skillfully gives an insight in to Napoleon's prowess as a war strategist. Not just war, the film will also cover personal aspects to the historical figure - a perspective not much explored as of yet.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Napoleon has also been co-produced by Scott Free productions, Other producers for the grand film include Scott and Phoenix, Kevin Walsh and Mark Huffam. The film has been executive produced by Michael Pruss and Aiden Elliot. Screenplay has been done by David Scarpa. Napoleon willl get a theatrical release on November 22 this year.