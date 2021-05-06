Joaquin Phoenix May Return As Arthur Fleck In 'Joker 2': Reports

Joaquin Phoenix, who frontlined the Todd Philips-directed 2019 surprise hit, Joker, may return as his character, Arthur Fleck for Joker 2, the film which is reportedly in development behind the closed doors of Warner Bros. As per an article by The Hollywood Reporter which is majorly about a film that will see an African American Superman play the titular character in his own standalone film that is in development, also mentions that Joker's "planned sequel" is in the works. The original film, which saw Joaquin Phoenix as Joker for the first time, gave the DC Comics supervillain an alternate origin story. It also gave Batman a modified Genisys tale as well, with one of the final scenes seeing Bruce Wayne's parents losing their life to a rioter who is supporting Arthur Fleck's cause of common man empowerment by means of violence and morally questionable.

A little about the scenes of the 2019 film that could be elaborated in Joker 2:

The first film ends with Arthur running around within the confines of Arkham State Hospital, after escaping a therapy session and leaving bloody footprints in his wake all over, indicating that Joaquin Phoenix as Joker has already taken to mass-murdering. One beat in the film also saw his obsession with Zazi Beetz's character, Sophie Dumond. Additionally, at one point in the film, the lead Joker cast member, Phoenix, can be seen interacting with a young Bruce Wayne as his character, teasing the upcoming series of clashes that are the highlight of the source material. However, information regarding the Joker sequel from official sources is awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Joker

The film was released on 2nd October 2019. Joker cast list included the likes of Zazi Beetz, Robert DeNiro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, and Bill Camp, amongst others. The 2019 Todd Philips directorial, as is known to many, had earned the makers, including its leading man Phoenix, multiple awards, and was an unforeseen box office success. Since then, there had been rumours of a potential sequel, although Joker was originally supposed to be a one-off stand-alone film.

