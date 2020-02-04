Joaquin Phoenix's Most Memorable Moments From Last 3 Acceptance Speeches

Joaquin Phoenix, who has now won various awards for his spectacular performance in Joker, is popular among the artists and the audience for his acceptance speeches where he bravely calls out matters that require attention. The actor evidently believes in social parity and does not shy away from being overt about it. He talked about various issues that exist in the very heart of our society. Below are Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speeches that will definitely move you.

BAFTA

Phoenix accepted the Best Actor award for the titular role in the movie Joker at the BAFTAs, Britain's equivalent of the Oscars. While accepting the award, Phoenix said how saddened he is by this year’s all-white slate of nominees. He even called out the ‘systematic racism’ that exists in the movie industry. Below are his words expressing the problem.

“This is not a self-righteous condemnation, because I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive. But I think it’s more than just having sets that are multicultural. I think that we have to really do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism”

Golden Globes

Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a drama film at the Golden Globes on January 5. The actor paid tributes to his fellow nominees and gave a sweet nod to fianceé Rooney Mara. Phoenix thanked his fellow nominees and Joker director Todd Phillips saying that he is an amazing friend and collaborator. He also spoke about the fires in Australia and other issues in the world that we’re currently facing.

SAG Awards

Joaquin Phoenix, in the acceptance speech of SAG Awards, paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger. Phoenix won the Best Actor for his performance in Joker. While he paid homage to Ledger, the actor also said some kind words for his fellow nominees Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Driver, Christian Bale, and Taron Egerton.

