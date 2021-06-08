Joaquin Phoenix Says He Won't Force Or Impose His Veganism Belief On His Son

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Maara welcomed their firstborn, son River in September 2020. In a recent interview, the Joker star expressed that he will not be forcing his son to practice veganism until it is his own choice. And he felt it was the right thing to do.

Phoenix has been practising veganism ever since he was three years old and is often seen as a part of several animal rights campaigns and projects. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the 46-year-old actor expressed that he hopes for his son to chose to be a vegan, but he will not impose his personal beliefs on his child. Phoenix also mentioned that he doesn’t think it's right for him to do so.

Joaquin then added that neither he nor Maara will be telling their kid any bedtime stories. He shared that he doesn’t want to tell his little one wonderful stories about farm animals, and then not tell him that what a hamburger is made of. Phoenix said that he will not perpetuate the lie, but neither will he force him to become vegan. The actor will support his son, irrespective of his lifestyle choices.

Joaquin Phoenix has been a very vocal supporter of animal rights for years now and has even worked with the team of the Golden Globes to make sure the 2020 award ceremony only served vegan food. This initiative received a mixed review from all those who attended the awards. Back in 2019, both Joaquin and Rooney marched for a demonstration on National Animal Rights Day, during which they carried dead animals in their hands. The event was done with the intention to give a voice to the animals around the world and in hopes that it will help increase awareness about animal rights.

Phoenix and Rooney met on the sets of the 2012 film Her, which featured both of them in pivotal roles. Followed that, they starred in the 2018 movie Mary Magdalene which is also when they started dating. The couple welcomed their son two years later and have named him River, after Joaquin’s late brother.

Image: Joaquin Phoenix Instagram

