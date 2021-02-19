Joaquin Phoenix To Lead Ari Aster's Next Film 'Disappointment Blvd' By A24

Joaquin Phoenix has become one of the most popular actors with his Academy Award-winning performance in Joker. Filmmaker Ari Aster has gained acclaim for his directorial work in the horror genre. Now, the two will be collaborating for the first time on an upcoming A24 project.

Joaquin Phoenix to star Disappointment Blvd with Ari Aster as director

Deadline has recently reported that Joaquin Phoenix is on board for Disappointment Blvd from Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster. A24 is set to bankroll the project, marking Aster’s return to the company that helped him launch his career. Details are being kept under wraps, but the plot is described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” The project will be written and directed by Ari Aster. Along with A24, Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce under their Square Peg banner.

Rumors were making the rounds since the end of 2020 that Joaquin Phoenix was considering this movie as his next project after Joker. But at the time the project was still only a discussion and nothing concrete. Once, Phoenix officially committed to the movie, the package was put together and taken out to buyers. Several companies showed interest to finance, with A24 being the final one to invest in.

Disappointment Blvd comes as a major score for Ari Aster as it gets an A-lister like Joaquin Phoenix, especially after an increase in his star power following his Oscar-winning portrayal of the 'Crown Prince of Crime'. It also hints at how impressive the script is, as Phoenix is known for being particular in what he sings into and he took his time to commit to the project. The team-up of the actor-director is highly anticipated.

There is no news on when the production of the film will commence. Joaquin Phoenix will likely shoot this movie before he begins Kitbag directed by Ridley Scott, in which he plays Napoleon Bonaparte. It is because Scott is currently working on his crime thriller Gucci, pushing Kitbag shooting to around 2022. The upcoming Ari Aster film will be the actor’s first post-Oscar win project that he will shoot. But Phoenix will be next seen in another A24 drama project, that is, Mike Mills' C’mon C’mon, which he shot in 2019.

