Joaquin Phoenix Weighs In On The Possibility Of A 'Joker' Sequel, Read His Response

As Joaquin Phoenix garnered tons of love and appreciation for his latest movie, Joker, the actor recently opened up about reprising his role as Arthur Fleck in the sequel of the film.

Directed by Todd Philips, Joker was released in 2019 and created a buzz among the fans as it provided a possible origin story of the popular DC Comics character from the Batman series.

Joaquin Phoenix’s desire to reprise his role in the Joker sequel

According to the reports by The Playlist, Joaquin Phoenixtalked about how he was open to playing Arthur Fleck and added that he was not sure if the sequel to the film will ever be made.

He stated, “I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Joker movie is based on the DC Comics character featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker/Arthur Fleck who is a stand-up comedian and a failed clown who descents into insanity against the wealthy in Gotham city. Backed by Warner Bros.Pictures, DC Films, and Joint Effort, in association with Bron Creative and Village Roadshow Pictures, the movie adapted elements from the plot of the movie, Batman: The Killing Joke and received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The movie also received an amazing response for its direction, editing, musical score, and cinematography as well as Phoenix’s performance. The movie also received 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards including categories namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, etc and won Best Actor and Best Original Score awards. It earned over $1 billion and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 during its theatrical run.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, other talented actors who were a part of the movie included Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin, Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brett Cullen portrays Thomas Wayne, Glenn Fleshler and Leigh Gill as Randall and Gary, Bill Camp and Shea Whigham as detectives Garrity and Burke, Marc Maron as Gene Ufland, Brian Tyree Henry as Clark and many more.

